Berry Crusher - Genetics: Acai Cake x RS11 Type: Indica leaning hybrid Seed Type: Feminized Flowering: 8-9 weeks Stretch: Large Yield: Good
Berry Crusher is tall, and has a large stretch. So she is a big girl. Most phenos have nice tight nodes, and stack very well. Terps are like Sunset Sherbet rolled in a berry candy, with a hint of sour at the end.
Acai Cake smells rich and fruity, just like the Acai berry in the rainforests of South America. It has earthy undertones, with a tropical abundance of juicy berries. As you delve deeper, a subtle hint of vanilla cake emerges, adding an inviting sweetness overall.
RS11 from Doja Pak, also known as Rainbow Sherbet #11, is a potent indica dominant hybrid. It’s packed with super sweet and fruity goodness, with citrus, and a touch of pine with gas. It’s followed by a sweet and spicy aroma that enhances the overall experience. Her blue/green nugs are dense, fluffy, and covered in frost.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.