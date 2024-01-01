Berry Crusher - Genetics: Acai Cake x RS11

Type: Indica leaning hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Stretch: Large

Yield: Good



Berry Crusher is tall, and has a large stretch. So she is a big girl. Most phenos have nice tight nodes, and stack very well. Terps are like Sunset Sherbet rolled in a berry candy, with a hint of sour at the end.



Acai Cake smells rich and fruity, just like the Acai berry in the rainforests of South America. It has earthy undertones, with a tropical abundance of juicy berries. As you delve deeper, a subtle hint of vanilla cake emerges, adding an inviting sweetness overall.



RS11 from Doja Pak, also known as Rainbow Sherbet #11, is a potent indica dominant hybrid. It’s packed with super sweet and fruity goodness, with citrus, and a touch of pine with gas. It’s followed by a sweet and spicy aroma that enhances the overall experience. Her blue/green nugs are dense, fluffy, and covered in frost.

Show more