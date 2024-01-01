Blitzed

About this product

Blitzed
Genetics: C4 x White Truffle
Type: Hybrid
Seed Type: Feminized
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: High

C4 inherits its extreme frost and unique terpenes from its classic parents Shiskaberry and cotton candy. The smell and taste remind me of fruity pebbles. I once told a grower friend that C4 is what Fruity Pebbles OG wanted to be. He said that people might get mad if we say that, so we wont say that 😊

White Truffle has a reputation of being insanely frosty, with bag-appeal that few strains can match. While many strains that are known for being exceptionally frosty are not great yielders, White Truffle is also a vigorous grower that yields well. While the breeder of White Truffle is unknown, it is generally considered to be a unique phenotype of Gorilla Butter. The terpene profile is said to be reminiscent of diesel and apricot. We chose to use White Truffle as a strain to breed with so it could contribute its uber-frostiness, yield and vigor.

Elev8 Seeds
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite "keeper". By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.
