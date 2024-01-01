Blitzed

Genetics: C4 x White Truffle

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: High



C4 inherits its extreme frost and unique terpenes from its classic parents Shiskaberry and cotton candy. The smell and taste remind me of fruity pebbles. I once told a grower friend that C4 is what Fruity Pebbles OG wanted to be. He said that people might get mad if we say that, so we wont say that 😊



White Truffle has a reputation of being insanely frosty, with bag-appeal that few strains can match. While many strains that are known for being exceptionally frosty are not great yielders, White Truffle is also a vigorous grower that yields well. While the breeder of White Truffle is unknown, it is generally considered to be a unique phenotype of Gorilla Butter. The terpene profile is said to be reminiscent of diesel and apricot. We chose to use White Truffle as a strain to breed with so it could contribute its uber-frostiness, yield and vigor.



