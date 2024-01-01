Blunt Bombz

Genetics: C4 x White Runtz

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: Good



White Runtz is an elite, hard to find strain that is a different phenotype from the famous Runtz cut. While there are many similarities between White Runtz and Runtz such as yield, the main differences are that White Runtz has a bit more frost and the terpene profile leans more towards lemons.



C4 inherits its extreme frost and unique terpenes from its classic parents Shiskaberry and cotton candy. The smell and taste remind us of fruity pebbles. We once told a grower friend that C4 is what Fruity Pebbles OG wanted to be. He said that people might get mad if we say that so we wont say that 😊



Show more