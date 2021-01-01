About this product

Breakfast ’n Bud - Genetics: Cereal Milk x Biscotti

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: High

Potency: Very high

SKU: BFNB-F



Cereal Milk has received a lot of hype as an elite strain; and with good reason. Its name is well earned as the terpenes are reminiscent of the sweet, creamy milk that is left at the bottom of your bowl after eating sugary, fruity cereal. While its mouth-watering terpenes are enough to earn a top stop in a cannabis-lover’s heart, it’s vigorous growth produces large yields of big buds glistening with frost.



Biscotti is also an elite, legendary strain in its own right. The original cut is hard to find and a lot of fake cuts are floating around. The original Biscotti is ultra loud gas with gym sock funk and grows large, dense greasy buds. The combination of loud funky gas and sweet cream makes a pungent strain that will make both your eyes and mouth water.

