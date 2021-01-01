About this product

Candie Kiss - Genetics: Runtz x Sour Patch Kiss

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: Good

Potency: Very high

SKU: CAKI-F



Runtz is an elite, sought-after strain that has been receiving a lot of well-deserved hype. The first time we grew it, the reason for all the hype was obvious. Runtz is absolutely covered in frost with some purple and violet hues mixed in. Runtz was created through a delicious cross of the infamous Zkittlez X Gelato strains. Runtz brings on a delicious fruity flavor with tropical citrus and sour berries with a spicy pineapple aftertaste. Runtz has been tested as high as 29% THC. Sour patch kiss is one of our crown jewels. It yields great, tons of frost and sour candy funk terps that will make anyone’s mouth water. Sour patch kiss contributes something unique with its loud af terps to the Runtz to make this special cross.

