Cap’n Kush - Genetics: Cereal Milk x Triangle Kush

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: High

Potency: Very high

Cereal Milk has received a lot of hype as an elite strain; and with good reason. Its name is well earned as the terpenes are reminiscent of the sweet, creamy milk that is left at the bottom of your bowl after eating sugary, fruity cereal. While its mouth-watering terpenes are enough to earn a top stop in a cannabis-lover’s heart, it’s vigorous growth produces large yields of big buds glistening with frost.



Triangle Kush has been used in a lot of elite crosses for a reason. Its one of the few strains left that represents well the original OG Kush terpenes that are so hard to find now. The terpenes of both parents come together in an exotic terpene explosion that will make your mouth water!

