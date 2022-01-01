About this product
Cherry Milk - Genetics: Cherry Pie x Cereal Milk
Type: Hybrid
Seed Type: Feminized
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: Very good
Potency: Very high
Cereal Milk has received a lot of hype as an elite strain; and with good reason. Its name is well earned as the terpenes are reminiscent of the sweet, creamy milk that is left at the bottom of your bowl after eating sugary, fruity cereal. While its mouth-watering terpenes are enough to earn a top stop in a cannabis-lover’s heart, it’s vigorous growth produces large yields of big buds glistening with frost.
There have been many cuts of Cherry Pie that have floated around over the years but there is only one original. The original, short-structured Cherry Pie is closely guarded and difficult to obtain. This cross was made with the one-and-only original Cherry Pie. The legendary Cherry Pie was named after its smell and taste which is reminiscent of cherry pie with a hint of spice. Expect the average phenotype to produce highly potent big yields, average height and loud terpenes.
About this brand
Elev8 Seeds
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.