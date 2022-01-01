Cherry Milk - Genetics: Cherry Pie x Cereal Milk

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: Very good

Potency: Very high



Cereal Milk has received a lot of hype as an elite strain; and with good reason. Its name is well earned as the terpenes are reminiscent of the sweet, creamy milk that is left at the bottom of your bowl after eating sugary, fruity cereal. While its mouth-watering terpenes are enough to earn a top stop in a cannabis-lover’s heart, it’s vigorous growth produces large yields of big buds glistening with frost.



There have been many cuts of Cherry Pie that have floated around over the years but there is only one original. The original, short-structured Cherry Pie is closely guarded and difficult to obtain. This cross was made with the one-and-only original Cherry Pie. The legendary Cherry Pie was named after its smell and taste which is reminiscent of cherry pie with a hint of spice. Expect the average phenotype to produce highly potent big yields, average height and loud terpenes.

