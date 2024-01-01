Genetics: Cherry Pie x White Truffles

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 Weeks

Yield: High



There have been many cuts of Cherry Pie that have floated around over the years but there is only one original. The original, short-structured Cherry Pie is closely guarded and difficult to obtain. This cross was made with the one-and-only original Cherry Pie. The legendary Cherry Pie was named after its smell and taste which is reminiscent of cherry pie with a hint of spice.



White Truffle has a reputation of being insanely frosty, with bag-appeal that few strains can match. While many strains that are known for being exceptionally frosty are not great yielders, White Truffle is also a vigorous grower that yields well. While the breeder of White Truffle is unknown, it is generally considered to be a unique phenotype of Gorilla Butter. The terpene profile is said to be reminiscent of diesel and apricot. We chose to use White Truffle as a strain to breed with so it could contribute its uber-frostiness, yield and vigor.

