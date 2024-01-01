Genetics: Cherry Pie x White Truffles Type: Hybrid Seed Type: Feminized Flowering: 8-9 Weeks Yield: High
There have been many cuts of Cherry Pie that have floated around over the years but there is only one original. The original, short-structured Cherry Pie is closely guarded and difficult to obtain. This cross was made with the one-and-only original Cherry Pie. The legendary Cherry Pie was named after its smell and taste which is reminiscent of cherry pie with a hint of spice.
White Truffle has a reputation of being insanely frosty, with bag-appeal that few strains can match. While many strains that are known for being exceptionally frosty are not great yielders, White Truffle is also a vigorous grower that yields well. While the breeder of White Truffle is unknown, it is generally considered to be a unique phenotype of Gorilla Butter. The terpene profile is said to be reminiscent of diesel and apricot. We chose to use White Truffle as a strain to breed with so it could contribute its uber-frostiness, yield and vigor.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.