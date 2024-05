Cherry Sudz - Genetics: Tropicana Cherry x Zoap

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 Weeks

Yield: Good

Characteristics: Fruity / Candy



Tropicana Cherry, a strain that made waves by clinching the top spot at the 2022 Michigan Cannabis Cup, undoubtedly deserves the attention it’s been receiving. Her complex explosion of dank tropical tangerines, and berry flavors, combined with a hint of tea all come together in perfect harmony. Aromas carry a heavier and slightly sour edge, underpinned by a sharp citrus overtone that keeps you coming back for another whiff.



Zoap is a refreshingly unique hybrid strain with well-deserved hype (Leafly’s 2022 and 2023 Top Strains of Summer). It perfectly combines Rainbow Sherbet and Pink Guava, with one of the most unique terpene profiles around. Expect sweet fruit, sharp herbal notes, soap and funky guava notes. The deep olive nugs are complimented with dark purple undertones, and dripping with purple tinted crystal trichomes. Depending on the particular cut, a subtle gas aftertaste may also be present, adding an interesting twist to the overall experience.

