Chilato

Genetics: Chili Verde x Tropical Gelato

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: Good



Chili Verde, named for its spicy aroma and fire, is a hot strain that placed first for the Personal Sun-grown at the 2018 Emerald Cup. Chili Verde terpenes combines the zest of Key Lime Pie with the musk of Lavender that somehow culminates into a super spicy herbal chili flavor that packs a black pepper punch at the end.



Tropical Gelato is a cross between Tropicana Cookies and the mysterious Project 4516. She has beautiful purplish buds that drip with frost, with a terpene profile like orange cream soda with hints of cinnamon and brown sugar.



