Chilato Genetics: Chili Verde x Tropical Gelato Type: Hybrid Seed Type: Feminized Flowering: 8-9 weeks Yield: Good
Chili Verde, named for its spicy aroma and fire, is a hot strain that placed first for the Personal Sun-grown at the 2018 Emerald Cup. Chili Verde terpenes combines the zest of Key Lime Pie with the musk of Lavender that somehow culminates into a super spicy herbal chili flavor that packs a black pepper punch at the end.
Tropical Gelato is a cross between Tropicana Cookies and the mysterious Project 4516. She has beautiful purplish buds that drip with frost, with a terpene profile like orange cream soda with hints of cinnamon and brown sugar.
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.