Coco-nutty

Genetics: Tahiti Lime x White Truffle.

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: Very High



Tahiti Lime is a very unique strain and is to limes what the Lemon Tree strain is to Lemons. Our particular cut of Tahiti Lime has so much lime terpenes, it will make one pucker with its intense “lime-iness”. Tahiti Lime also happens to be a vigorous grower and generous producer.



White Truffle has a reputation of being insanely frosty, with bag-appeal that few strains can match. While many strains that are known for being exceptionally frosty are not great yielders, White Truffle is also a vigorous grower that yields well. While the breeder of White Truffle is unknown, it is generally considered to be a unique phenotype of Gorilla Butter. The terpene profile is said to be reminiscent of diesel and apricot. We chose to use White Truffle as a strain to breed with so it could contribute its uber-frostiness, yield and vigor.



