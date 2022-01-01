About this product
Crazy Cow - Genetics: Purple Punch x Cereal Milk
Type: Hybrid
Seed Type: Feminized
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: High
Potency: High
Our original clone-only cut of Purple Punch is ridiculously frosty with loud grape terpenes. We crossed this legendary strain with Cereal Milk, another legendary strain to add in some sweet, creamy terpenes that will make anyone’s mouth water.
Phenotypes will vary in a range between the two parents.
About this brand
Elev8 Seeds
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.