Dark Krystal

Genetics: Oreoz x White Runtz

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: Good



White Runtz is an elite, hard to find strain that is a different phenotype from the famous Runtz cut. While there are many similariyies between White Runtz and Runtz such as yield, the main differences are that White Runtz has a bit more frost and the terpene profile leans more towards lemons.



Oreoz is an insanely frosty strain that is a result of crossing Cookies & Cream and Secret Weapon. The terpene profile is reminiscent of Oreo cookies, sweet yet spicy chocolate with a hint of nuttiness.



