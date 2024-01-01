Genetics: Oreoz x Gary Payton

Type: Indica hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Stretch: Medium/Tall

Yield: Medium/High

Characteristics: Earthy/Sweet



Cross Cookies and Cream with Secret Weapon, and you get the frosty and dark Oreoz. This potent hybrid strain is reminiscent of campfires s’mores, with delicious hints of chocolate, creamy vanilla, spice, and diesel. It’s opposing bright and dark green buds are dense and lumpy, with a frost of glistening trichomes.



The strain named after the basketball legend, Gary Payton, has quickly become a legend in its own right. This strain is closely guarded by many growers and cuts have been known to sell for Its frosty and potent with loud terpenes that smacks one in the face with terpenes that many say is mouth-watering yet difficult to describe. Some of the ways people have attempted to describe the terpenes of Gary Payton are diesel, burnt rubber, gassy, earthy, cherries and cookies.

