Genetics: Forbidden Fruit x Chili Verde Type: Hybrid Seed Type: Feminized Flowering: 8-9 Weeks Yield: High
Our breeder’s cut of Forbidden Fruit is easily the loudest purple strain we have ever encountered. Forbidden Fruit has LOUD sweet, rotten fruit terps, dark purple buds and a surprisingly good yield for being a purple strain.
Chili Verde, named for its spicy aroma and fire, is a hot strain that placed first for the Personal Sun-grown at the 2018 Emerald Cup. Chili Verde terpenes combines the zest of Key Lime Pie with the musk of Lavender that somehow culminates into a super spicy herbal chili flavor that packs a black pepper punch at the end.
