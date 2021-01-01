Loading…
Logo for the brand Elev8 Seeds

Elev8 Seeds

Fruity Punch (Indica)

About this product

Genetics: Purple Punch x Fruity Pebbles OG
Type: Indica Dominant
Seed Type: Feminized seeds
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: Good
Potency: High

Fruity Punch combines the large yielding fruitiness of Fruity Pebbles with the grape sweetness and frost of Purple Punch.
