Genetics: Purple Punch x Fruity Pebbles OG
Type: Indica Dominant
Seed Type: Feminized seeds
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: Good
Potency: High
Fruity Punch combines the large yielding fruitiness of Fruity Pebbles with the grape sweetness and frost of Purple Punch.
