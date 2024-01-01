Fuji White

Genetics: White Runtz x Apple Fritter

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized Flowering: 9 weeks

Yield: Good



White Runtz is an elite, hard to find strain that is a different phenotype from the famous Runtz cut. While there are many similarities between White Runtz and Runtz such as yield, the main differences are that White Runtz has a bit more frost and the terpene profile leans more towards lemons.



Apple Fritter is one of those rare strains that has it all, with a great yield, tons of vigor. The terpene profile has been described as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.



