Fuji White

by Elev8 Seeds
About this product

Fuji White
Genetics: White Runtz x Apple Fritter
Type: Hybrid 
Seed Type: Feminized Flowering: 9 weeks
Yield: Good

White Runtz is an elite, hard to find strain that is a different phenotype from the famous Runtz cut. While there are many similarities between White Runtz and Runtz such as yield, the main differences are that White Runtz has a bit more frost and the terpene profile leans more towards lemons.

Apple Fritter is one of those rare strains that has it all, with a great yield, tons of vigor. The terpene profile has been described as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.

Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.
