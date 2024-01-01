Genetics: Donny Burger x Gary Payton

Type: Indica hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 9-10 weeks

Stretch: Medium/Tall

Yield: Good

Potency: High

Characteristics: Earthy/Pungent



Donny Burger, from Skunk House Genetics, is a hard hitting Indica that takes you away. These powerhouse buds are for the experienced smoker, coming from GMO and Han-Solo. Left untrained her cola will be tall and pillar shaped. Starting dark green, and then turning almost entirely dark purple, including the fan leaves. Late flowering will boast a shimmering display of trichomes, that make her glisten.



The strain named after the basketball legend, Gary Payton, has quickly become a legend in its own right. This strain is closely guarded by many growers and cuts have been known to sell for Its frosty and potent with loud terpenes that smacks one in the face with terpenes that many say is mouth-watering yet difficult to describe. Some of the ways people have attempted to describe the terpenes of Gary Payton are diesel, burnt rubber, gassy, earthy, cherries and cookies.

