Genetics: Donny Burger x Gary Payton
Type: Indica hybrid
Seed Type: Feminized
Flowering: 9-10 weeks
Stretch: Medium/Tall
Yield: Good
Potency: High
Characteristics: Earthy/Pungent
Donny Burger, from Skunk House Genetics, is a hard hitting Indica that takes you away. These powerhouse buds are for the experienced smoker, coming from GMO and Han-Solo. Left untrained her cola will be tall and pillar shaped. Starting dark green, and then turning almost entirely dark purple, including the fan leaves. Late flowering will boast a shimmering display of trichomes, that make her glisten.
The strain named after the basketball legend, Gary Payton, has quickly become a legend in its own right. This strain is closely guarded by many growers and cuts have been known to sell for Its frosty and potent with loud terpenes that smacks one in the face with terpenes that many say is mouth-watering yet difficult to describe. Some of the ways people have attempted to describe the terpenes of Gary Payton are diesel, burnt rubber, gassy, earthy, cherries and cookies.
Elev8 Seeds
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.
