Genetics: Gary Payton X Gary Payton (Origin: The Y x Snowman)

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: Very high

Characteristics: Earthy/Gassy

Stretch:



Gary Payton, is characterized by its unique attributes like the basketball player… hard hitting, long lasting, and can stretch up to 6 feet outdoors. The minty green buds exhibit a lavish covering of frosty white trichomes, and burnt orange pistols. The flower is heavily pungent, giving off the predominant aromas of diesel, with a side of sour, pine, and nutmeg. Gary Payton is a gas lovers strain, with yields that will satisfy the most greediest of growers.

Show more