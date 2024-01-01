Genetics: Gary Payton X Gary Payton (Origin: The Y x Snowman) Type: Hybrid Seed Type: Feminized Flowering: 8-9 weeks Yield: Very high Characteristics: Earthy/Gassy Stretch:
Gary Payton, is characterized by its unique attributes like the basketball player… hard hitting, long lasting, and can stretch up to 6 feet outdoors. The minty green buds exhibit a lavish covering of frosty white trichomes, and burnt orange pistols. The flower is heavily pungent, giving off the predominant aromas of diesel, with a side of sour, pine, and nutmeg. Gary Payton is a gas lovers strain, with yields that will satisfy the most greediest of growers.
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.