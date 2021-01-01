Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Elev8 Seeds

Elev8 Seeds

Gelato #33 (Indica)

Buy Here

About this product

Genetics: Thin Mint GSC x Sunset Sherbet
Type: Indica dominant
Seed Type: Feminized seeds
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: Good
Potency: High

Gelato was created through a cross of the famous Sunset Sherbet x Thin Mint GSC strain. This tasty strain is famous for its delicious flavor and euphoric high. This strain has a flavor that’s said to be much like a sweet sherbet, with fruity blueberry and orange flavors. The aroma is just as sweet, with a lavender citrus berry bouquet.

Although seeds may vary in phenotype expression, the cut that was used to make these seeds was Gelato #33 (aka Larry Bird cut), which is said by many to be the most desirable cut of Gelato.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!