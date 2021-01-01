Elev8 Seeds
About this product
Genetics: Thin Mint GSC x Sunset Sherbet
Type: Indica dominant
Seed Type: Feminized seeds
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: Good
Potency: High
Gelato was created through a cross of the famous Sunset Sherbet x Thin Mint GSC strain. This tasty strain is famous for its delicious flavor and euphoric high. This strain has a flavor that’s said to be much like a sweet sherbet, with fruity blueberry and orange flavors. The aroma is just as sweet, with a lavender citrus berry bouquet.
Although seeds may vary in phenotype expression, the cut that was used to make these seeds was Gelato #33 (aka Larry Bird cut), which is said by many to be the most desirable cut of Gelato.
