Logo for the brand Elev8 Seeds

Elev8 Seeds

Giscotti (Indica)

About this product

Genetics: Gelato #33 x Biscotti
Type: Indica dominant
Seed Type: Feminized
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: Good
Potency: High

Our cut of Biscotti has a stinky funk that overpowers anything else in the room. Giscotti has a hint of sweetness from the Gelato and the unmistakable funk from the Biscotti, with insane bag appeal.
