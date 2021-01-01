Elev8 Seeds
About this product
Genetics: Gelato #33 x Biscotti
Type: Indica dominant
Seed Type: Feminized
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: Good
Potency: High
Our cut of Biscotti has a stinky funk that overpowers anything else in the room. Giscotti has a hint of sweetness from the Gelato and the unmistakable funk from the Biscotti, with insane bag appeal.
Our cut of Biscotti has a stinky funk that overpowers anything else in the room. Giscotti has a hint of sweetness from the Gelato and the unmistakable funk from the Biscotti, with insane bag appeal.
