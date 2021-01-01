About this product

Golden Crisp - Genetics: Cereal Milk x GMO

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: High

Potency: Very high

SKU: GDCR-F



Cereal Milk has received a lot of hype as an elite strain; and with good reason. Its name is well earned as the terpenes are reminiscent of the sweet, creamy milk that is left at the bottom of your bowl after eating sugary, fruity cereal. While its mouth-watering terpenes are enough to earn a top stop in a cannabis-lover’s heart, it’s vigorous growth produces large yields of big buds glistening with frost.



GMO Cookies is renowned for its knock-out potency and eye-watering gassy garlic funk terpenes. Golden Crisp is a unique blend of that gassy funk with some creamy sweetness.

