Golden Crisp - Genetics: Cereal Milk x GMO
Type: Hybrid
Seed Type: Feminized
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: High
Potency: Very high
Cereal Milk has received a lot of hype as an elite strain; and with good reason. Its name is well earned as the terpenes are reminiscent of the sweet, creamy milk that is left at the bottom of your bowl after eating sugary, fruity cereal. While its mouth-watering terpenes are enough to earn a top stop in a cannabis-lover’s heart, it’s vigorous growth produces large yields of big buds glistening with frost.
GMO Cookies is renowned for its knock-out potency and eye-watering gassy garlic funk terpenes. Golden Crisp is a unique blend of that gassy funk with some creamy sweetness.
Elev8 Seeds
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.