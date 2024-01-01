Genetics: Gorilla Cookies x Apple Fritter

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 Weeks

Yield: Good



The taste and smell of Gorilla Cookies is very strong and unique. Most noteworthy, it has the pungent funk from the Gorilla Glue #4 S1 combined perfectly with the exotic notes of the Thin Mint. The highly unique and delicious taste will coat the inside of your mouth. Gorilla Cookies is LOUD!



Apple Fritter is one of those rare strains that has it all, with a great yield, tons of vigor. The terpene profile has been described as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.



*The cross strain of Gorilla Cookies is made with GG4, which originally came from a hermaphrodite Chem parent, so the trait underlies within the genetics. Please keep a watchful eye during their flowering period*

Show more