Gorilla Glue #4 S1

by Elev8 Seeds
THC —CBD —

About this product

Genetics: Gorilla Glue x Gorilla Glue (Original Lineage: Sour Dubb x Chem Sis x Chocolate Diesel)

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: Excellent

Gorilla Glue is thought by many to be one of the most potent strains in existence. This rockstar strain won the 2014 Cannabis Cup as best hybrid. It’s very pungent with a “Chem-y” smell, and is known for its extreme strength and gets its name from the resin that covers the scissors when trimming.

*GG4 originally came from a hermaphrodite Chem parent, so the trait underlies within the genetics. Please keep a watchful eye during their flowering period*
About this brand

Elev8 Seeds
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.
