Genetics: Gorilla Glue x Gorilla Glue (Original Lineage: Sour Dubb x Chem Sis x Chocolate Diesel)
Type: Hybrid
Seed Type: Feminized
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: Excellent
Gorilla Glue is thought by many to be one of the most potent strains in existence. This rockstar strain won the 2014 Cannabis Cup as best hybrid. It’s very pungent with a “Chem-y” smell, and is known for its extreme strength and gets its name from the resin that covers the scissors when trimming.
*GG4 originally came from a hermaphrodite Chem parent, so the trait underlies within the genetics. Please keep a watchful eye during their flowering period*
*GG4 originally came from a hermaphrodite Chem parent, so the trait underlies within the genetics. Please keep a watchful eye during their flowering period*