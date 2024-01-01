Greenade

Genetics: C4 x Chili Verde

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering Time: 8-9 weeks

Yield: High



C4 inherits its extreme frost and unique terpenes from its classic parents Shiskaberry and cotton candy. The smell and taste remind me of fruity pebbles. I once told a grower friend that C4 is what Fruity Pebbles OG wanted to be.



Chili Verde, named for its spicy aroma and is a hot strain that placed first for the Personal Sun-grown at the 2018 Emerald Cup. Chili Verde terpenes combines the zest of Key Lime Pie with the musk of Lavender that somehow culminates into a super spicy herbal chili flavor that packs a black pepper punch on the end.



