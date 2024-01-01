Genetics: Guava Oreoz x Nerds Rope

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: High



High-Wired takes the best parental traits and delivers mind-blowing frosty buds packed with exotic creamy guava flavor. The balancing act of High Wired is the complete hybrid of euphoria and body tingle. Bud structure, color and smell will have you hooked from the first encounter. When we tested High Wired, one of the things that stood out the most was how crazy frosty it was. If you like beautiful uber-frosty buds with creamy guava terps, this cross is for you!



Guava Oreoz is a high yielding, potent, fast flowering and crazy frosty cross of Guava Gelato and Oreoz. Its one of those rare strains that checks all the boxes. Terpenes have been described as sour, dough, berries.



Nerds Rope (Cherrie Pie OG x Goji OG), although lacking a lot of well-deserved hype, is one of those rare unicorns out of California that are held close to the vest by few well connected growers in the know. When one of our most trusted genetics sources shared the secrets of this strain with us, we knew it was something we had to experience firsthand. We sent Nerds Rope to our most skilled growers for testing, and the verdict was unanimous—Nerds Rope was unlike anything they’d ever seen before.



The magic of Nerds Rope lies in its exotic terpene profile. Picture this: you open the jar, and the aroma transports you to an old-school head shop, where the air is thick with the scent of exotic incense, sweetened by a creamy, gassy undertone that makes you want to keep coming back for more. The buds are covered in trichomes with colors that gradually transition from light to dark purples depending on the light and temperature condition. This strain isn’t just a smoke—it’s an experience, one that promises to Elev8 your senses and leave a lasting impression.

