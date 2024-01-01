About this product
Guava Oreoz x Nerds Rope
Type: Hybrid
Seed Type: Feminized
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: High
When we tested High Wired, one of the things that stook out the most was how crazy frosty it was. If you like beautiful uber-frosty buds with creamy guava terps, this cross is for you!
Guava Oreoz is a high yielding, potent, fast flowering and crazy frosty cross of Guava Gelato and Oreoz. Its one of those rare strains that checks all the boxes. Terpenes have been described as sour, dough, berries.
Nerds Rope (Cherrie Pie OG x Goji OG), although lacking a lot of well-deserved hype, is one of those rare unicorns out of California that are held close to the vest by few well connected growers in the know. When our genetics source told us why this is a strain we needed to breed with, we had a few of our growers test it. Every single grower said it is one of the best cultivars they have ever seen. While the terpene profile is one that is hard to describe, its one that you can’t stop smelling the jar because it is so delicious. The terpenes are reminiscent of the exotic incense smells one would encounter in an old-school head shop with some sweet, creamy gas. The beautiful buds are covered in trichomes and depending on the type of lights and temperature, can vary from light to dark purple.
High Wired
by Elev8 Seeds
THC —CBD —
About this brand
Elev8 Seeds
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.
