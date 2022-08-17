About this product
Genetics: Purple Punch x Platinum Huckleberry Cookies
Available in feminized seeds
Genetics: Purple Punch x Platinum Huckleberry Cookies
Type: Hybrid
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
The cut of Platinum Huckleberry Cookies we used in this cross tests regularly over 30% THC. Huckleberry Punch is a combination of tons of frost, grape and cookies terpenes, knockout potency and a good yield.
About this brand
Elev8 Seeds
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.