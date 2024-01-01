Genetics: Trufflez x Chili Verde Type: Hybrid Seed Type: Feminized Flowering: 8-9 Weeks Yield: High
Trufflez is a stand-out strain bred by Aficionado Genetics which was created by crossing Zkittles with Cherry Noir. Trufflez has a loud terpene profile that could be described as sweet cherry candy, exotic fruit with just the right amount of gas from its Chemdawg grandparent. On top of its amazing terps, it has an impressive covering of frost.
Chili Verde, named for its spicy aroma and fiery persona, is a hot strain that placed first for the Personal Sun-grown at the 2018 Emerald Cup. Chili Verde terpenes combines the zest of Key Lime Pie with the musk of Lavender that somehow culminates into super spicy herbal chili that packs a black pepper punch at the end.
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.