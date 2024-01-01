Genetics: Trufflez x Chili Verde

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 Weeks

Yield: High



Trufflez is a stand-out strain bred by Aficionado Genetics which was created by crossing Zkittles with Cherry Noir. Trufflez has a loud terpene profile that could be described as sweet cherry candy, exotic fruit with just the right amount of gas from its Chemdawg grandparent. On top of its amazing terps, it has an impressive covering of frost.



Chili Verde, named for its spicy aroma and fiery persona, is a hot strain that placed first for the Personal Sun-grown at the 2018 Emerald Cup. Chili Verde terpenes combines the zest of Key Lime Pie with the musk of Lavender that somehow culminates into super spicy herbal chili that packs a black pepper punch at the end.

