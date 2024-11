Jungleberry Haze

Genetics: Acai Cake x Apples and Bananas

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: Good



Acai Cake smells rich and fruity, just like the Acai berry in the rainforests of South America. It has earthy undertones, with a tropical abundance of juicy berries. As you delve deeper, a subtle hint of vanilla cake emerges, adding an inviting sweetness overall.



Apples and Bananas is a wildly popular strain that was created from a combination of Blue Power, Grand Daddy Purple, Platinum Cookies and Gelato. The terpene profile of Apples and Bananas is filled with delicious sugary bananas and sour apples, with a touch of black pepper.



