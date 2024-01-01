Kaleidozoap - Genetics: Zoap x RS11

Type: Indica leaning hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeds

Yield: Medium

Stretch: Short



The aromas in Kaleidozoap have citrus notes of lemon-lime, sweet berries, and pine. It has a short stretch with medium height. Some phenos have produced monster colas with big buds, for an awesome yield. Absolute banging terps!



Zoap is a refreshingly unique hybrid strain with well-deserved hype (Leafly’s 2022 and 2023 Top Strains of Summer). It perfectly combines Rainbow Sherbet and Pink Guava, with one of the most unique terpene profiles around. Expect sweet fruit, sharp herbal notes, soap and funky guava notes. The deep olive nugs are complimented with dark purple undertones, and dripping with purple tinted crystal trichomes. Depending on the particular cut, a subtle gas aftertaste may also be present, adding an interesting twist to the overall experience.



RS11 from Doja Pak, also known as Rainbow Sherbet #11, is a potent indica dominant hybrid. It’s packed with super sweet and fruity goodness, with citrus, and a touch of pine with gas. It’s followed by a sweet and spicy aroma that enhances the overall experience. Her blue/green nugs are dense, fluffy, and covered in frost.

