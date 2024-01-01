About this product
Kaleidozoap - Genetics: Zoap x RS11
Type: Indica leaning hybrid
Seed Type: Feminized
Flowering: 8-9 weeds
Yield: Medium
Stretch: Short
The aromas in Kaleidozoap have citrus notes of lemon-lime, sweet berries, and pine. It has a short stretch with medium height. Some phenos have produced monster colas with big buds, for an awesome yield. Absolute banging terps!
Zoap is a refreshingly unique hybrid strain with well-deserved hype (Leafly’s 2022 and 2023 Top Strains of Summer). It perfectly combines Rainbow Sherbet and Pink Guava, with one of the most unique terpene profiles around. Expect sweet fruit, sharp herbal notes, soap and funky guava notes. The deep olive nugs are complimented with dark purple undertones, and dripping with purple tinted crystal trichomes. Depending on the particular cut, a subtle gas aftertaste may also be present, adding an interesting twist to the overall experience.
RS11 from Doja Pak, also known as Rainbow Sherbet #11, is a potent indica dominant hybrid. It’s packed with super sweet and fruity goodness, with citrus, and a touch of pine with gas. It’s followed by a sweet and spicy aroma that enhances the overall experience. Her blue/green nugs are dense, fluffy, and covered in frost.
Type: Indica leaning hybrid
Seed Type: Feminized
Flowering: 8-9 weeds
Yield: Medium
Stretch: Short
The aromas in Kaleidozoap have citrus notes of lemon-lime, sweet berries, and pine. It has a short stretch with medium height. Some phenos have produced monster colas with big buds, for an awesome yield. Absolute banging terps!
Zoap is a refreshingly unique hybrid strain with well-deserved hype (Leafly’s 2022 and 2023 Top Strains of Summer). It perfectly combines Rainbow Sherbet and Pink Guava, with one of the most unique terpene profiles around. Expect sweet fruit, sharp herbal notes, soap and funky guava notes. The deep olive nugs are complimented with dark purple undertones, and dripping with purple tinted crystal trichomes. Depending on the particular cut, a subtle gas aftertaste may also be present, adding an interesting twist to the overall experience.
RS11 from Doja Pak, also known as Rainbow Sherbet #11, is a potent indica dominant hybrid. It’s packed with super sweet and fruity goodness, with citrus, and a touch of pine with gas. It’s followed by a sweet and spicy aroma that enhances the overall experience. Her blue/green nugs are dense, fluffy, and covered in frost.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Elev8 Seeds
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.
Notice a problem?Report this item