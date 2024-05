King Payton - Genetics: Gary Payton x Gorilla Glue #4

Type: Sativa leaning hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeds

Yield: Very good



Gary Payton, is characterized by its unique attributes like the basketball player… hard hitting, long lasting, and can stretch up to 6 feet outdoors. The minty green buds exhibit a lavish covering of frosty white trichomes, and burnt orange pistols. The flower is heavily pungent, giving off the predominant aromas of diesel, with a side of sour, pine, and nutmeg. Gary Payton is a gas lovers strain, with yields that will satisfy the most greediest of growers.



Gorilla Glue #4 is a multi award winning strain taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups, as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup in 2015. With an earthy and pungent scent, this strain boasts an intriguing fusion of fragrances and excellent yield. Its chunky buds are light green with beautiful purple undertones, that are glistening with a super coating of sticky frost. Gorilla Glue boasts a super pungent sour diesel flavor, that's incredibly harsh, with an aromatic touch of sweet’n sour mocha.

