Genetics: Apples and Bananas x Nerds Rope

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: High



Knotty Fruit is a powerhouse yielder with strikingly colorful buds that are rich in flavor and coated in frost. This terpene journey brings the best of all worlds with a sweet sugar fruitiness swirled in creamy gas flavors. Knotty Fruit is the perfect hybrid to Elev8 both mood and body. Knotty Fruity will produce phenotypes that will vary on the spectrum between these two outstanding parents that both bring their unique greatness. Expect loud terps, lots of frost and a vigorous yielder.



Apples and Bananas is a wildly popular strain that was created from a combination of Blue Power, Grand Daddy Purple, Platinum Cookies and Gelatti. The terpene profile is filled with delicious sugary bananas and sour apples, with a touch of black pepper. The cut of Apples and Bananas we used was an unusually vigorous beast with lots of frost.



Nerds Rope (Cherrie Pie OG x Goji OG), although lacking a lot of well-deserved hype, is one of those rare unicorns out of California that are held close to the vest by few well connected growers in the know. When one of our most trusted genetics sources shared the secrets of this strain with us, we knew it was something we had to experience firsthand. We sent Nerds Rope to our most skilled growers for testing, and the verdict was unanimous—Nerds Rope was unlike anything they’d ever seen before.



The magic of Nerds Rope lies in its exotic terpene profile. Picture this: you open the jar, and the aroma transports you to an old-school head shop, where the air is thick with the scent of exotic incense, sweetened by a creamy, gassy undertone that makes you want to keep coming back for more. The buds are covered in trichomes with colors that gradually transition from light to dark purples depending on the light and temperature condition. This strain isn’t just a smoke—it’s an experience, one that promises to Elev8 your senses and leave a lasting impression.

