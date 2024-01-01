Apples and Bananas x Nerds Rope

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: High



Knotty Fruity will produce phenotypes that will vary on the spectrum between these two outstanding parents that both bring their unique greatness. Expect loud terps, lots of frost and a vigorous yielder.



Apples and Bananas is a wildly popular strain that was created from a combination of Blue Power, Grand Daddy Purple, Platinum Cookies and Gelatti. The terpene profile is filled with delicious sugary bananas and sour apples, with a touch of black pepper. The cut of Apples and Bananas we used was an unusually vigorous beast with lots of frost.



Nerds Rope (Cherrie Pie OG x Goji OG), although lacking a lot of well-deserved hype, is one of those rare unicorns out of California that are held close to the vest by few well connected growers in the know. When our genetics source told us why this is a strain we needed to breed with, we had a few of our growers test it. Every single grower said it is one of the best cultivars they have ever seen. While the terpene profile is one that is hard to describe, its one that you can’t stop smelling the jar because it is so delicious. The terpenes are reminiscent of the exotic incense smells one would encounter in an old-school head shop with some sweet, creamy gas. The beautiful buds are covered in trichomes and depending on the type of lights and temperature, can vary from light to dark purple.

