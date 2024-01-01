Kongzilla - Genetics: Nerds Rope x Gorilla Glue #4

Type: Sativa dominant hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeds

Stretch: Medium-large

Yield: Excellent



Nerds Rope is an elite new strain that is lavishly coated in frost, that puts out strong gassy and exotic aromas. This strain boasts an impressive stretch, resulting in large solid buds that bear minimal leaves, which makes it easy to trim. Embodying a level of pest resistance, it offers a degree of durability, also standing up well to machine trimmers. Nerds Rope emerges as an exciting new strain that marries potency, ease of growth, and practicality.



Gorilla Glue #4 is a multi award winning strain taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups, as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup in 2015. With an earthy and pungent scent, this strain boasts an intriguing fusion of fragrances and excellent yield. Its chunky buds are light green with beautiful purple undertones, that are glistening with a super coating of sticky frost. Gorilla Glue boasts a super pungent sour diesel flavor, that's incredibly harsh, with an aromatic touch of sweet’n sour mocha.



Kongzilla reminds us of our infamous Gorilla Cookies (Thin Mint x Gorilla Glue #4)… but on steroids! It's a perfect choice for both commercial and hobbyist growers, seeking efficiency without compromising quality, making it a great addition for cultivators of various skill levels.

