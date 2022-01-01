Lady Kush - Genetics: Triangle Kush x Apple Fritter

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeds

Yield: High

Potency: High



We chose to do an Apple Fritter line because it is one of those rare strains that has it all. Its been tested as high as 32% THC, is a great yielder with tons of vigor and a flowering time as short as 8 weeks. The terpene profile has been described as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.



Triangle Kush has been used in a lot of elite crosses for a reason. Its one of the few strains left that represents well the original OG Kush terpenes that are so hard to find now. The terpenes of both parents come together in an exotic terpene explosion that will make your mouth water!

