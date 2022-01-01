About this product
Lady Kush - Genetics: Triangle Kush x Apple Fritter
Type: Hybrid
Seed Type: Feminized
Flowering: 8-9 weeds
Yield: High
Potency: High
We chose to do an Apple Fritter line because it is one of those rare strains that has it all. Its been tested as high as 32% THC, is a great yielder with tons of vigor and a flowering time as short as 8 weeks. The terpene profile has been described as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.
Triangle Kush has been used in a lot of elite crosses for a reason. Its one of the few strains left that represents well the original OG Kush terpenes that are so hard to find now. The terpenes of both parents come together in an exotic terpene explosion that will make your mouth water!
About this brand
Elev8 Seeds
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.