Lemon Cherry Burst - Genetics: Lemon Cherry Runtz x RS11

Type: Indica leaning hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized seeds

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: Good



Lemon Cherry Runtz is a delicious cross of Lemon Cherry Gelato and Runtz. The aroma is a delightful sour citrusy overtone, accented by candied berries, raspberries, and hint of pine. It has super dense oversized nugs, along with a coating of sugary amber crystal trichomes.

RS11 from Doja Pak, also known as Rainbow Sherbet #11, is a potent indica dominant hybrid. It’s packed with super sweet and fruity goodness, with citrus, and a touch of pine with gas. It’s followed by a sweet and spicy aroma that enhances the overall experience. Her blue/green nugs are dense, fluffy, and covered in frost.

Lemon Cherry Burst is a delicious combo of it’s parents. Her beefy buds stack well and smell of loud fruity, gassy, goodness!

