Lemon Dosi (Hybrid)

About this product

Genetics: Lemon Tree X Dosidos
Type: Hybrid - Indica dominant
Seed Type: Regular
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: Moderate
Potency: Extremely potent

Lemon Dosi is a cross between two legendary, terpene-heavy strains. Dosidos has been one of the most popular strains over the past year or two and is a cross between Face Off OG and OGBK. Lemon Tree is an elite, hard-to-get strain from southern California that many consider to be the most lemon-y strain on the planet. Lemon Dosi is a delicious genetic combination of lemon terpenes from Lemon Tree and OG with cookies from Dosidos.
