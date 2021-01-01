About this product

Genetics: Lemon Tree X Dosidos

Type: Hybrid - Indica dominant

Seed Type: Regular

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: Moderate

Potency: Extremely potent



Lemon Dosi is a cross between two legendary, terpene-heavy strains. Dosidos has been one of the most popular strains over the past year or two and is a cross between Face Off OG and OGBK. Lemon Tree is an elite, hard-to-get strain from southern California that many consider to be the most lemon-y strain on the planet. Lemon Dosi is a delicious genetic combination of lemon terpenes from Lemon Tree and OG with cookies from Dosidos.