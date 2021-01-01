Loading…
Elev8 Seeds

Lemon Gelato (Indica)

Genetics: Gelato #33 x Lemon Tree
Type: Hybrid - Indica dominant
Seed Type: Feminized seeds
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: Very Good
Potency: High

Gelato with Lemon Tree was a no brainer for us. Our Lemon Tree is the loudest, most lemon-y strain we have ever encountered. The lemon comes through loud and combines beautifully with the unique sweet Cookies of the Gelato.
