Leprechaun Gold - Genetics: Thin Mint (Girl Scout Cookies) x Cereal Milk

Type: Hybrid

Seed: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: High

Potency: Very high



Cereal Milk has received a lot of hype as an elite strain; and with good reason. Its name is well earned as the terpenes are reminiscent of the sweet, creamy milk that is left at the bottom of your bowl after eating sugary, fruity cereal. While its mouth-watering terpenes are enough to earn a top stop in a cannabis-lover’s heart, it’s vigorous growth produces large yields of big buds glistening with frost.



Thin Mint Girls Scout Cookies is a Cannabis Cup winner and considered by many to be the best of all the Girl Scout Cookie phenotypes out there. Because of its legendary status, it is a difficult strain to obtain but is a breeder’s dream to work with. Its rock-hard buds are completely covered in snow and has a loud terpene profile that wont be ignored. Its terpenes have the familiar exotic cookie dough funk with minty overtones.

