Leprechaun Gold - Genetics: Thin Mint (Girl Scout Cookies) x Cereal Milk
Type: Hybrid
Seed: Feminized
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: High
Potency: Very high
Cereal Milk has received a lot of hype as an elite strain; and with good reason. Its name is well earned as the terpenes are reminiscent of the sweet, creamy milk that is left at the bottom of your bowl after eating sugary, fruity cereal. While its mouth-watering terpenes are enough to earn a top stop in a cannabis-lover’s heart, it’s vigorous growth produces large yields of big buds glistening with frost.
Thin Mint Girls Scout Cookies is a Cannabis Cup winner and considered by many to be the best of all the Girl Scout Cookie phenotypes out there. Because of its legendary status, it is a difficult strain to obtain but is a breeder’s dream to work with. Its rock-hard buds are completely covered in snow and has a loud terpene profile that wont be ignored. Its terpenes have the familiar exotic cookie dough funk with minty overtones.
Elev8 Seeds
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.