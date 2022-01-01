About this product
LMFAO - Genetics: OMFG x Cereal Milk
Type: Hybrid
Seed Type: Feminized
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: Very good
Potency: Very high
Cereal Milk has received a lot of hype as an elite strain; and with good reason. Its name is well earned as the terpenes are reminiscent of the sweet, creamy milk that is left at the bottom of your bowl after eating sugary, fruity cereal. While its mouth-watering terpenes are enough to earn a top stop in a cannabis-lover’s heart, it’s vigorous growth produces large yields of big buds glistening with frost.
We were fortunate to be gifted a very special phenotype of OMFG, which is a cross between the infamous Runtz and Red Pop bred by Exotic Genetix. Red Pop is a rare strain that smells like loud strawberry soda. Our cut leans heavy on the Red Pop side with sweet strawberry terpenes that refused to be ignored and has tons of vigor with big, delicious buds.
About this brand
Elev8 Seeds
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.