Loaded Cookie- Genetics: Oreoz x Cereal Milk

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: High

Potency: High



Cereal Milk has received a lot of hype as an elite strain; and with good reason. Its name is well earned as the terpenes are reminiscent of the sweet, creamy milk that is left at the bottom of your bowl after eating sugary, fruity cereal. While its mouth-watering terpenes are enough to earn a top stop in a cannabis-lover’s heart, it’s vigorous growth produces large yields of big buds glistening with frost.

Oreoz produces some of the prettiest, frostiest buds ever with awe-inspiring bag appeal. Dunk’n Oreoz combines the strengths of both parents in a cross that will not disappoint!

