Elev8 Seeds
About this product
Genetics: Sri Lankan x original Thai (extinct) x Acapulco Gold x (South African x original Haze)
Type: 100% Sativa landrace genetics
Seed Type: Regular seeds
Flowering: 14 weeks
Yield: Good
Potency: High
With a cross of pure, legendary land-race Sativa genetics, M2 is the ultimate Sativa high reminiscent of the legendary landrace Sativas of the 60s and 70s. It is a perfect example of what a Sativa is supposed to feel like – energizing, social and intensely euphoric with no anxiety that is sometimes found in pure Sativas. M2 is perfect for the old-timers that miss those unmistakable, unique effects of the classic Sativas and for younger users that have not experienced the profound, blissful euphoria usually only found in landrace Sativas.
