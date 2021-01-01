About this product

Genetics: Sri Lankan x original Thai (extinct) x Acapulco Gold x (South African x original Haze)

Type: 100% Sativa landrace genetics

Seed Type: Regular seeds

Flowering: 14 weeks

Yield: Good

Potency: High



With a cross of pure, legendary land-race Sativa genetics, M2 is the ultimate Sativa high reminiscent of the legendary landrace Sativas of the 60s and 70s. It is a perfect example of what a Sativa is supposed to feel like – energizing, social and intensely euphoric with no anxiety that is sometimes found in pure Sativas. M2 is perfect for the old-timers that miss those unmistakable, unique effects of the classic Sativas and for younger users that have not experienced the profound, blissful euphoria usually only found in landrace Sativas.