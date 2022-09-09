About this product
MacIntosh - Genetics: Mac x OMFG
Type: Hybrid
Seed: Feminized
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: High
OMFG is a brilliant cross of Runtz and Red Pop by Exotic Genetix. It’s a banger that checks all the boxes. It is a vigorous grower with fat, frosty buds that reek of loud strawberry candy. Its hard to find a strain that offers yield for the commercial grower and at the same time has taste and frost for the connoisseur but, this surely one that will please all.
MAC is a legendary strain that was made from an interesting cross between Alien Cookies, Columbian (landrace sativa) and Starfighter. Many report terpenes reminiscent of dank sour citrus with spicy earthy overtones. To say that MAC is frosty is an understatement. Its buds are so covered in frost that the buds look white.
Elev8 Seeds
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.