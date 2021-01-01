About this product
Magic Monkey - Genetics: Magic Melon x Gorilla Cookies
Type: Indica Dominant
Seed: Feminized
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Potency: High
Yield: Good
The Magic Melon cut we used was the result of a 10k pheno hunt by Humboldt Seed Company. We chose to work with it because of its sweet, fruity flavors of ripe melon with tropical mango and berries, its high yield and short stature and its euphoric high. It’s a unique strain that pretty much checks all the boxes.
We crossed our Magic Melon cut with Gorilla Cookies. Gorilla Cookies is a loud, gassy, exotic cross of Gorilla Glue#4 and our cut of Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. The Magic Melon’s shorter structure helps to balance out the stretch of Gorilla Cookies.
Expect phenotypes to range between the two parents with a unique blend of melon and exotic gas.
About this brand
Elev8 Seeds
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.