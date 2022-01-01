McFritter - MAC x Apple Fritter

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: Very high

Potency: High



We chose to do an Apple Fritter line because it is one of those rare strains that has it all. Its been tested as high as 32% THC, is a great yielder with tons of vigor and a flowering time as short as 8 weeks. The terpene profile has been described as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.



MAC is a legendary strain that was made from an interesting cross between Alien Cookies, Columbian (landrace sativa) and Starfighter. Many report terpenes reminiscent of dank sour citrus with spicy earthy overtones. To say that MAC is frosty is an understatement. Its buds are so covered in frost that the buds look white.

