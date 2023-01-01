About this product
McPayton - Genetics: MAC1 x Gary Payton
Type: Sativa dominant
Seed Type: Feminized
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: Good
The strain named after the basketball legend, Gary Payton, has quickly become a legend in its own right. This strain is closely guarded by many growers and cuts have been known to sell for Its frosty and loud terpenes. They terpenes, that many say, are mouth-watering yet difficult to describe. Some of the ways people have attempted to describe the terpenes of Gary Payton are diesel, burnt rubber, gassy, earthy, cherries and cookies.
MAC is a legendary strain that was made from an interesting cross between Alien Cookies, Columbian (landrace sativa) and Starfighter. Many report terpenes reminiscent of dank sour citrus with spicy earthy overtones. To say that MAC is frosty is an understatement. Its buds are so covered in frost that the buds look white.
About this brand
Elev8 Seeds
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.