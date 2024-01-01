McRuntz

Genetics: MAC x White Runtz

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 9 weeks

Yield: Good



White Runtz is an elite, hard to find strain that is a different phenotype from the famous Runtz cut. While there are many similarities between White Runtz and Runtz such as yield, the main differences are that White Runtz has a bit more frost and the terpene profile leans more towards lemons.



MAC is a legendary strain that was made from an interesting cross between Alien Cookies, Columbian (landrace sativa) and Starfighter. Many report terpenes reminiscent of dank sour citrus with spicy earthy overtones. To say that Mac is frosty is an understatement. Its buds are so covered in frost that the buds look white.



Show more