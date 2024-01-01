McVerde Genetics: MAC x Chili Verde Type: Hybrid Seed Type: Feminized Flowering: 9 weeks Yield: High
Mac is a legendary strain that was made from an interesting cross between Alien Cookies, Columbian (landrace sativa) and Starfighter. Many report terpenes reminiscent of dank sour citrus with spicy earthy overtones. To say that Mac is frosty is an understatement. Its buds are so covered in frost that the buds look white.
Chili Verde, named for its spicy aroma and is a hot strain that placed first for the Personal Sun-grown at the 2018 Emerald Cup. Chili Verde terpenes combines the zest of Key Lime Pie with the musk of Lavender that somehow culminates into a super spicy herbal chili flavor that packs a black pepper punch on the end.
