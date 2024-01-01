McVerde

Genetics: MAC x Chili Verde

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 9 weeks

Yield: High



Mac is a legendary strain that was made from an interesting cross between Alien Cookies, Columbian (landrace sativa) and Starfighter. Many report terpenes reminiscent of dank sour citrus with spicy earthy overtones. To say that Mac is frosty is an understatement. Its buds are so covered in frost that the buds look white.



Chili Verde, named for its spicy aroma and is a hot strain that placed first for the Personal Sun-grown at the 2018 Emerald Cup. Chili Verde terpenes combines the zest of Key Lime Pie with the musk of Lavender that somehow culminates into a super spicy herbal chili flavor that packs a black pepper punch on the end.



Show more