Megasonic Genetics: Don Mega x Gary Payton Type: Hybrid Seed Type: Feminized Flowering: 8-9 weeks Yield: Good
The strain named after the basketball legend, Gary Payton, has quickly become a legend in its own right. This strain is closely guarded by many growers and cuts have been known to sell for Its frosty, loud terpenes that smacks one in the face. Many say the terpenes are mouth-watering, yet difficult to describe. Some of the ways people have attempted to describe the terpenes of Gary Payton are diesel, burnt rubber, gassy, earthy, cherries and cookies.
Don Mega is a vigorous high producer of old-school mix of Chem, OG and garlic. We combined our Don Mega with Gary Payton to produce offspring that puts out high yields of exotic stinky funk.
